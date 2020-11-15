Gov. Inslee revamps restrictions following rise in COVID-19 cases

KXLY News Staff by KXLY News Staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee has placed new restrictions on gatherings, dining, retail services and more in what he says is an effort to slow a “rapid and alarming” rise of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Beginning Monday at midnight, bars and restaurants will no longer be allowed to offer indoor seating. Outdoor seating will be allowed as long as proper safety protocols are followed. That means tables will be limited to no more than five people at a time. Customers can still order to-go, Inslee says.

The guidance also bans people from gathering inside with anyone they don’t live with. If you do want to spend time with people outside your household, it will need to be in an outdoor setting, Inslee says.

The restrictions prohibit gyms from offering indoor services and say outdoor fitness classes can continue, as long as they don’t exceed five people in a group.

Entertainment venues like movie theaters, bowling alleys, museums and zoos will all be banned from offering indoor service, though drive-in theaters will still be allowed to operate.