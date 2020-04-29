Gov. Inslee says stay home order will be extended past May 4

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that the stay home order will stay in place past May 4.

Inslee did not provide specifics, but said more information will be available later this week. He said the decision to extend the order was made by following science and data.

“Let’s just do this once and get it over with,” Inslee said, referring to the potential resurgence of the virus should restrictions be lifted too early.

The governor said he wants the state to be disciplined now, rather than take erratic steps and have to pause the reopening of the state’s businesses and economy.

Exact phases of the state’s reopening will be available on Friday.

