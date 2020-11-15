Gov. Inslee scheduled to address the public Sunday

Ted S. Warren Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, rehearse in the governor's office as they prepare to make a statewide televised address on COVID-19, which health officials have warned is accelerating rapidly throughout the state, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will detail Washington’s next steps fighting COVID-19 during an address Sunday morning.

A release from the governor’s office says Inslee will address the state at 11 a.m. It is still unclear what added restrictions, if any, Inslee plans to announce.

In a press conference Thursday, Inslee and his wife, Trudi, pleaded with Washingtonians to avoid traveling this holiday, citing a rise in virus cases statewide.

The amount of people testing positive has doubled in the last two weeks, Inslee said, adding it’s “just too dangerous” to travel right now.

Local restaurants and the Washington State Hospitality Industry have feared what possible added restrictions could mean for employees ahead of the holidays.

You can watch Inslee’s announcement at 11 a.m. Sunday on KXLY+ or KXLY.com.