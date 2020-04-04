Gov. Inslee signs bill removing sales tax from menstrual products

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee has signed a bill exempting menstrual products from Washington sales tax.

Under the bill, products exempt from sales tax include pads, tampons, menstrual cups and other similar menstrual products.

A fiscal analysis of the bill says removing the sales tax exemption would cost the state about $2 million a year. It says the change in tax status is not expected to change people’s buying behavior. It estimates 10,000 taxpayers will be affected by this legislation. The full fiscal note can be read at this link.

The new law goes into effect on July 1.

