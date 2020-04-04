Gov. Inslee signs into law a bill to cap insulin costs at $100 in Washington

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee signed into law on Friday a bill aimed to reduce the total cost of insulin in Washington.

The new law makes it so health plans issued or renewed beginning January 1 of next year must cap the total amount a patient has to pay at $100 per 30-day supply of insulin.

House Bill 2662 was sponsored by Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber.

“The legislature finds that diabetes imposes a significant health risk and tremendous financial burden on the citizens and government of the state of Washington,” it reads, in part.

Prescription costs will be reviewed by a task force, Maycumber said.

