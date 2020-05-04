Gov. Inslee signs “Safe Start” plan to reopen Washington’s economy

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee signed the “Safe Start” plan on Monday, launching the phased reopening of Washington’s economy.

This plan will give smaller counties leeway to open certain businesses earlier than the state, especially in areas where COVID-19 has not been as prevalent.

“This phased approach to re-opening our economy will allow us to move forward with a careful and thoughtful balance of our state’s health and economic needs,” said Inslee, “However, if infection rates and hospitalizations for COVID-related issues go up, I would not hesitate to scale these efforts back down to protect public health and save lives.”

“Safe Start” would allow businesses to reopen under specific guidelines—notably, with social distancing and sanitation measures.

“I fully recognize the impact this is having on families, workers and businesses, but we have not yet won the fight against this virus,” said Inslee. “We continue to see infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths across the state from COVID-19.”

The “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order was recently extended to the end of May, but the Governor’s office says this new plan amends some of the components of the stay-home order.

