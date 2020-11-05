Gov. Inslee still leading against Culp in election race Wednesday evening

Ellie Nakamoto-White

Governor Jay Inslee is leading by over 600,000 votes in the election race against Republican challenger Loren Culp.

Inslee is the first incumbent elected to a third term in Washington state in more than 40 years.

As of 7:33 p.m. on November 4th, Inslee had 59.4% of the vote while Culp had 40.6%.

For the first time ever, over 4 million Washingtonians have voted in a single election. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) November 5, 2020

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Inslee said he was confident in the numbers and that the people of Washington had spoken.

“I’m confident that the Republican Secretary of State will assure that every vote will be counted,” Inslee said.

Culp announced earlier that he refused to concede, adding that the final numbers had not been said.

“There’s some irregularities in the voting and tabulation,” Culp said.

Official election results are continuously updated here.

