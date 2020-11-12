Gov. Inslee to address the state, give pandemic update at 5:30 p.m.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee and First Lady of Washington Trudi Inslee will address the state on Thursday evening.
A release from the governor’s office said they will give an update on the pandemic in Washington.
The news conference comes as the state grapples with increasing case rates and hospitalizations.
Inslee’s address is set for 5:30 p.m. You can stream it online at yaktrinews.com and on KAPP-KVEW+:
RELATED: As holidays approach, Dept. of Health warns that people should stop socializing to flatten the curve