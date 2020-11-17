Gov. Inslee to announce new state Department of Health secretary on Tuesday

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Inslee will announced a new state Department of Health secretary in a press conference on Tuesday.

The new secretary will join the governor for the announcement to provide brief remarks and answer questions.

Prior to the start of the COVID-19 response, current DOH Secretary John Wiesman accepted a faculty appointment at the University of North Carolina, Gillings School of Global Public Health. Weisman joined the state Department of Health in 2013.

The announcement comes the day after new sweeping restrictions for businesses started going into effect statewide due to COVID-19 .

