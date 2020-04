Gov. Inslee to hold joint announcement with Fish and Wildlife, state parks officials Monday

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will make his latest COVID-19 announcement in Olympia Monday.

According to a release, the governor will be joined by public lands, Department of Fish and Wildlife and state parks officials.

The press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m.

Watch it live on KAPP-KVEW’s Facebook page.

Comments

comments