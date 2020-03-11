Gov. Inslee to hold press conference addressing new community strategies and social distancing plans on Wednesday

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

Washington Governor Jay Inslee

SEATTLE, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee will be announcing new community strategies and social distancing plans in order to contain COVID-19.

The governor will be joined with Dow Constantine (King County executive), Bruce Dammeier (Pierce County executive), Dave Sommers (Snohomish County executive), Jenny Durkan (Mayor of Seattle), Cassie Franklin (Mayor of Everett) and Victoria Woodards (Mayor of Tacoma).

The press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 10:15 a.m. at the King Street Center in Seattle.

