Gov. Inslee to visit Pasco students, tour Benton Co. mass vaccination site on Tuesday

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee is expected to visit the Tri-Cities on Tuesday.

According to the Governor’s office, Inslee will visit Robert Frost Elementary School in Pasco just before noon “to see how a return to in-classroom learning is working for students and educators.”

Afterwards, the governor is scheduled to get a tour of the mass vaccination site in Kennewick at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

On Monday, Inslee announced that Washington state had reached 2,000,000 COVID-19 vaccinations across the state.

“That’s a lot of shots given to people all over our state. It is good news and we intend to keep it going,” said Gov. Inslee.

There are no public events scheduled for the governor on Tuesday. KAPP-KVEW will have more coverage on his visit on-air and on yaktrinews.com

RELATED ARTICLES:

‘This can be done safely’: Gov. Inslee advocates for more in-person learning during visit to Spokane

Website now tracks school reopenings across Washington

‘It is not a serious proposal’; Governor’s Office slams WA Senate GOP’s Phase 3 plan