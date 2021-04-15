WATCH: Governor Inslee provides update on legislature, COVID-19 in Washington

Dylan Carter

Courtesy: TVW

OLYMPIA, Wash. — After months of holding remote press conferences out of an abundance of caution throughout the pandemic, Washington Governor Jay Inslee will meet with members of the media in person on Thursday afternoon. The Governor is expected to discuss recent decisions from the ’21 legislative session and the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inslee has been busy lately with a variety of bills being approved over the course of the last week. Just yesterday, the Governor approved a bill banning for-profit detention centers in the state of Washington. This specifically singles out the Northwest Detention Center — a 1,575-bed immigration jail in Tacoma operated by the GEO Group under a federal contract.

Additionally, Gov. Inslee recently approved a bill honoring a Native American treaty rights leader named Billy Frank Jr., a ban on Native American mascots at schools and a bill restoring voting rights for parolees.

The media availability is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., though it usually takes a few moments for these press conferences to begin. You can watch it live in your browser in the live feed above.

Washington lawmakers have sent plenty of new legislation regarding police tactics and accountability to Gov. Inslee. Much of it is pending approval. He’s also expected to address a new bill aimed at eliminating lead in drinking water for children at public and private schools throughout the state.

On the coronavirus front, all Washingtonians age 16+ became eligible to be vaccinated today — Thursday, April 15, 2021. Since he isn’t being joined by Washington’s Health Secretary, Dr. Umair Shah, it’s unlikely that any grand revelations will be announced during this conference.

Under the guidance of Gov. Inslee and Dr. Shah, Washington state remains one of the national leaders in COVID-19 vaccinations.

