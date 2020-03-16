Gov. Inslee will sign proclamation to close restaurants and bars

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement Sunday night that he will sign an emergency proclamation tomorrow to close all restaurants, bars and recreational facilities temporarily.

Restaurants will be allowed to service customers through take-out or delivery, but no one is allowed to dine inside.

The ban will not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies. Retail stores will have reduced occupancy.

“Additionally, all gatherings with over 50 participants are prohibited and all gatherings under 50 participants are prohibited unless previously announced criteria for public health and social distancing are met,” Inslee said in a statement.

