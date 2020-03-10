Gov. Jay Inslee to hold a press conference on COVID-19 Tuesday morning

Rio Barber

Jay Inslee

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee will be live-streaming a press conference regarding the Coronavirus Tuesday morning in Olympia.

He will be detailing new policies to support workers and businesses impacted by COVID-19, as well as a directive for long-term care facilities in Washington state.

Suzi Levine, commissioner of the Washington Employment Security Department, and Cheryl Strange, secretary of the Department of Social and Health Services, will be joining the governor.

The press conference will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Governor’s Office Conference Room in Olympia, and live-streamed by TVW and Gov. Inslee’s Facebook page.

The stream will be shared on the KAPP-KVEW Local News Facebook page and updates will be posted to yaktrinews.com.

