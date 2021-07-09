Governor appoints Jacqueline Stam to Benton & Franklin Counties Superior Court

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new judge has been appointed to replace Carrie L. Runge on the Benton & Franklin Counties Superior Court after she retires at the end of the month.

According to an announcement by Washington Governor Jay Inslee, the next Superior Court Judge from the Tri-Cities region will be Jacqueline Stam; who has served as a Benton & Franklin Counties Superior Court Commissioner since 2011.

Stam, who received her bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University and her law degree at Gonzaga, has an extensive background in law. She practiced family law and conducted mediations as a senior partner at Richland law firm Cowan Moore Stam Luke & Peterson LLC from 1993 through 2011.

In her role as a commissioner for Benton and Franklin Counties Superior Court, Stam has presided over family law, probate, guardianship, and juvenile dockets.

She has the full support and confidence of Gov. Inslee, who appointed her on Friday morning.

“For a decade, Jackie has demonstrated her fitness for the bench as one of the court’s commissioners,” said Inslee. “She is ready to take this next professional step.”

At one time in her career, Stam served as a member of the Benton County Parks Board. She is also involved in the community through the local YMCA Mock Trial Competition, where she lends her skills as a lead judicial officer and attorney. She has also been part of the local Adoption Day and Law Day committees.

