Governor Inslee plans three stops for visit to Walla Walla on Wednesday

by Dylan Carter

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, October 6, Governor Jay Inslee will visit Walla Walla to speak with local students, learn about homelessness from experts, and discuss the impacts of climate change on the Washington state’s wine production.

According to a memo issued by the Governor’s Office on Tuesday night, Inslee will kick off his visit at Walla Walla Community College. He is expected to speak with students and faculty involved with their Energy Systems Technology and Enology/Viticulture programs.

Inslee plans to speak with school officials about the Career Connect concept, which promotes hands-on training for college students across Washington state.

Next, Gov. Inslee will stop by the Walla Walla Sleep Center, where he will learn from their staff about the current response to homelessness in Southeastern Washington.

He’ll cap off his day with a visit to Les Collines Vineyard, where he will take a tour of the facilities and discuss how climate change is impacting the state’s illustrious wine industry.

Governor Inslee will begin his day in the early afternoon and conclude by speaking with media members around 3:45 p.m.

