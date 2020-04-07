Governor Inslee signs bill allowing dogs in breweries

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washingtonians can now enjoy some hair of the dog alongside their pup.

Governor Inslee recently signed HB 2412 into law, legalizing dogs in taprooms. The new bill requires the State Board of Health to adopt rules to allow dogs at licensed domestic breweries and microbreweries that do not provide food service.

Up until now, counties and cities across the state have had their own rules on allowing dogs. It’s still up to individual breweries to decide where or not they will allow dogs, but there is now nothing stopping them from doing so.

The bill also increases the number of additional retail licenses available to breweries from two to four, meaning breweries could potentially have more off-site taprooms.

