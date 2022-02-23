Governor Inslee talks clean energy, homelessness during visit

by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. — During a tour through the Tri-Cities, Governor Jay Inslee met with local officials to discuss homelessness, affordable housing and clean energy.

He started by visiting United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties to discuss what can be done to prevent and resolve homelessness in our area.

“We need wraparound services, we need mental health services, we need chemical addiction services for people who would otherwise might fall into a dark place. The community seems to be coming together they understand the need for behavioral health and chemical addiction services and we’re going to do all we can to take care of those issues,” the Governor said.

Then, he toured the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and concluded his day at WSU Tri-Cities.

He met with researchers and students to discuss clean fuel and reducing carbon emissions throughout Washington.

“We know it has to happen from a climate perspective. We know we have to reduce our carbon pollution our forests are burning down, our rivers are flooding, we’re losing our salmon and shellfish because of ocean acidification we have to reduce carbon pollution and the technologies and industries to do that are being developed right here in Tri-Cities,” Governor Inslee said.

Inslee said he’s feeling good about legislation that addresses homelessness throughout Washington and applauded the Tri-Cities for everything that’s being done to fix the issue.

“I’m very encouraged by some of the creative work that’s going on here and I feel good about what the legislature is heading to do to really provide hundreds of millions of dollars to deal with homelessness,” he said.

When asked about masking and the pandemic, Governor Inslee said the March 21st deadline is firm and he’s confident it’s the right move.

Additionally, he applauded the work of the Richland School District in light of the school board’s back and forth decisions on masking.

