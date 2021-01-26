TODAY AT 2:15: Governor Inslee to give update on vaccinations, legislative session

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee is expected to give an update on Tuesday about the state’s COVID-19 vaccination progress. He will also be discussing the 2021 legislative session.

You will be able to watch the conference above when it starts streaming at 2:15 p.m.

According to Governor Inslee, the state has administered over 500,000 vaccine doses so far, which is about 57% of the state’s current allocation.

He also says that on Monday, Washington set a record for most vaccines in one day with 40,000 people getting a shot that day.

“Our daily average keeps ticking up. We have a long way to go, but we’re up to the task,” said Governor Inslee on his Facebook page.

A mass vaccination site opened up in the Tri-Cities on Monday. Officials estimate about 500 locals got a shot, but others were turned away.

The state announced Monday night that they would alter the process so that people have to make an appointment to be vaccinated at the site. To make your appointment, visit prepmod.doh.wa.gov

You should also first check your eligibility at findyourphasewa.org

