Governor Inslee visits Tri-Cities, says focus is on “saving lives”

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

PASCO, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited the Tri-Cities on Wednesday to speak with residents about vaccination efforts in the local community.

At a roundtable held at Sea Mar Farmworker Housing in Pasco, Gov. Inslee asked agriculture workers to share their experiences with receiving factual information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some suggested posting more on social media would help reach a larger audience as one of their biggest hurdles over the past year was the lack of information available to them.

Gov. Inslee agreed, adding in a press conference after that he is “very intentional in getting agriculture workers vaccinated” as “agricultural workers are particularly exposed to COVID-19 while living in cramped quarters.”

“Everybody’s life counts but especially agricultural workers,” Gov. Inslee said.

KAPP/KVEW also asked the governor if he had a message to share with local businesses who are getting ready to reopen on June 30th.

“I hope that they enjoy this as much as I will. We have been looking forward to this day for a long period of time. It’s going to be a great celebration to see small businesses have full access to their clients and this is going to be a joyous day come June 30th,” Gov. Inslee said. “Or maybe earlier if we get enough people vaccinated. We’re going to look for every way we can to continue to support them.”

Currently, Washington state has nearly 68% of people with at least one shot. The target reopening goal at the end of June is 70%.

“The more people get vaccinated, the more people who are going to be alive this next holiday season,” Gov. Inslee said.

