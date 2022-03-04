Governor signs bills fine-tuning police reform law

Legislative session ends March 10, 2022

by Alyssa Warner

Ted S. Warren - staff, AP With most Senators attending remotely, the floor of the Washington Senate is shown Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., during debate on a measure that would delay implementation of a long-term care program and the payroll tax that pays for it. The Senate passed the measure, which was passed by the House last week, and Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign the measure on Friday.

(Olympia, WA) Washington’s controversial police reform laws just got a little bit looser.

On Friday, Governor Jay Inslee signed two new pieces of legislation, clarifying laws created last year.

House Bill 1719 clarifies a bill banning law enforcement agencies from using military equipment. Last year’s law banned officers from using weapons with more than .50 caliber ammunition. Agencies across the state quickly pointed out: that restriction also stops them from using so-called “beanbag” rounds, fired from shotguns.

The law signed today clarifies that rifles have to be under .50 caliber, but shotguns and other less-lethal options do not. Governor Inslee says lawmakers didn’t intend to stop law enforcement officers from using a de-escalation tool.

“It’s essential that law enforcement have the non-lethal options at their disposal, that don’t include escalation or use of force,” Inslee said.

A second bill, signed into law today, clarifies when officers can – and, arguably, should – step in to stop a situation from getting worse.

“We did the right thing last year by taking important steps to pass police reform legislation,” Inslee said, “however, we have experienced cases since then where police weren’t sure how they could help, or whether they could help a person in crisis. This bill makes it absolutely clear that they can.”

Two more proposals that would fine-tune police reform laws are still working their way through the legislature.

Lawmakers have to pass House Bill 2037 and Senate Bill 5919 by 5:00 on Friday in order to give them a chance of becoming law this year.

