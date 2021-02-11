Governor’s mansion breach: Do you know this man?

WSP

Ted S. Warren FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, two men stand armed with guns in front of the Governor's Mansion in Olympia, Wash., during a protest supporting President Donald Trump and against the counting of electoral votes in Washington, D.C., affirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory. After a 2020 election cycle dominated by conspiracy theories and false claims about voting, top election officials across the country are looking ahead to future elections and grappling with how they can counter a wave of misinformation that led to violent threats against them and ultimately a deadly riot at the Capitol.

Ted S. Warren FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, protesters square off with law enforcement officers on the front porch of the Governor's Mansion after a group of people got through a perimeter fence at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Statehouses where Trump loyalists have rallied since the Nov. 3 election are heightening security after the storming of the U.S. Capitol this week. Police agencies in a number of states are monitoring threats of violence as legislatures return to session and as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Ted S. Warren Members of the Washington National Guard stand along a perimeter fence at the Governor's Mansion, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus ahead of the state Legislature opening its 2021 legislative session Monday, as several protests and rallies are expected.



Ted S. Warren Members of the Washington National Guard stand along a perimeter fence at the Governor's Mansion, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus ahead of the state Legislature opening its 2021 legislative session Monday, as several protests and rallies are expected.

Ted S. Warren Law enforcement officers stand next to a crowd of protesters after a group of protesters were able to breach a perimeter fence and approach the Governor's Mansion, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., following a protest against the counting of electoral votes in Washington, DC, affirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Ted S. Warren FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo, the Legislative Building is shown partially shrouded in fog at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.

Ted S. Warren Washington State Patrol Sgt. Darren Wright removes his mask to speak Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The Washington State Patrol has spent at least $1.5 million over the past two weeks in costs related to security at the state Capitol, and that number is expected to climb, officials said Wednesday. Wright said that there have been no security incidents at the Capitol over the last few days.



Ted S. Warren A truck bearing a flag that reads "Trump Lost LOL" drives Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, near the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., on the day when President Joe Biden was inaugurated in Washington, D.C.

Ted S. Warren Washington State Patrol Sgt. Darren Wright speaks Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The Washington State Patrol has spent at least $1.5 million over the past two weeks in costs related to security at the state Capitol, and that number is expected to climb, officials said Wednesday. Wright said that there have been no security incidents at the Capitol over the last few days.

Ted S. Warren A person walks with a U.S. flag past an outdoor news conference being held by the Washington State Patrol, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., on the day when President Joe Biden was inaugurated in Washington, D.C. The person, who declined to give his name, said he was a libertarian who doesn't agree with either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump, but felt it was important to be at the Capitol with his flag Wednesday despite the presence of heavy security.

Ted S. Warren A person walks with a U.S. flag near the Legislative Building at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, the day President Joe Biden was inaugurated in Washington, D.C. The person, who declined to give his name, said he was a Libertarian who doesn't agree with either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump, but felt it was important to be at the Capitol with his flag Wednesday despite the presence of heavy security by the WSP and the Washington National Guard.

Ted S. Warren A Washington State Patrol trooper staffs a vehicle checkpoint Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The Washington State Patrol has spent at least $1.5 million over the past two weeks in costs related to security at the state Capitol, and that number is expected to climb, officials said Wednesday. Wright said that there have been no security incidents at the Capitol over the last few days.



Ted S. Warren Washington National Guard members walk in formation along a perimeter fence near the Legislative Building, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Members of the Guard and Washington State Patrol troopers have been in place all week on the campus providing security against possible protests connected with the inauguration of President Joe Biden and the departure of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

Ted S. Warren The Legislative Building is seen behind caution tape and a perimeter fence, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Members of the Guard and Washington State Patrol troopers have been in place all week on the campus providing security against possible protests connected with the inauguration of President Joe Biden and the departure of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

Ted S. Warren Washington National Guard members walk in formation away from the Legislative Building, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Members of the Guard and Washington State Patrol troopers have been in place all week on the campus providing security against possible protests connected with the inauguration of President Joe Biden and the departure of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C..

Ted S. Warren Washington National Guard members walk in formation along a perimeter fence near the Legislative Building, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Members of the Guard and Washington State Patrol troopers have been in place all week on the campus providing security against possible protests connected with the inauguration of President Joe Biden and the departure of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

Ted S. Warren Washington National Guard members walk in formation away from the Legislative Building, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Members of the Guard and Washington State Patrol troopers have been in place all week on the campus providing security against possible protests connected with the inauguration of President Joe Biden and the departure of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.



Ted S. Warren Washington National Guard members walk in formation along a perimeter fence near the Legislative Building, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Members of the Guard and Washington State Patrol troopers have been in place all week on the campus providing security against possible protests connected with the inauguration of President Joe Biden and the departure of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

Ted S. Warren A person who lives in a neighborhood near the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., but did not want to be identified due to concerns over her family's safety, pauses while walking her dog with her son, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, with the Legislative Building in the background. The normally quiet streets around the Capitol campus in Olympia have seen increased traffic and even active protesters and counterprotesters during the months leading up to Inauguration Day on Wednesday.

Ted S. Warren A person who lives in a neighborhood near the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., but did not want to be identified due to concerns over her family's safety, pauses while walking her dog with her son, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, with the Legislative Building in the background. The normally quiet streets around the Capitol campus in Olympia have seen increased traffic and even active protesters and counterprotesters during the months leading up to Inauguration Day on Wednesday.

Ted S. Warren Bob Zeigler poses for a photo, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, before taking part in a vigil urging a peaceful transition from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden, when Biden is inaugurated Wednesday. Zeigler, 72, who has long been involved in peaceful protest movements, said that while antagonization at protests is nothing new, something has shifted in recent years, resulting in "extreme polarization," and a lack "of respect for the dignity of other people." Zeigler said he has no plans to go near the Capitol in Olympia on inauguration day, but will attend a small peace vigil at a nearby park.

Ted S. Warren Bob Zeigler holds a sign with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. as he poses for a photo, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, before taking part in a vigil urging a peaceful transition from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden, when Biden is inaugurated Wednesday. Zeigler, 72, who has long been involved in peaceful protest movements, said that while antagonization at protests is nothing new, something has shifted in recent years, resulting in "extreme polarization," and a lack "of respect for the dignity of other people." Zeigler said he has no plans to go near the Capitol in Olympia on inauguration day, but will attend a small peace vigil at a nearby park.



Ted S. Warren Bob Zeigler, right, holds a sign with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. as he poses for a photo, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, before taking part in a vigil urging a peaceful transition from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden, when Biden is inaugurated Wednesday. Zeigler, 72, who has long been involved in peaceful protest movements, said that while antagonization at protests is nothing new, something has shifted in recent years, resulting in "extreme polarization," and a lack "of respect for the dignity of other people." Zeigler said he has no plans to go near the Capitol in Olympia on inauguration day, but will attend a small peace vigil at a nearby park.

Ted S. Warren A person walks with a sign near a drum circle during a vigil supporting a peaceful transition from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. More than 100 people took part in the demonstration ahead of Biden's upcoming inauguration on Wednesday.

Ted S. Warren People hold signs as they assemble for a group photo following a vigil supporting a peaceful transition from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. More than 100 people took part in the demonstration ahead of Biden's upcoming inauguration on Wednesday.

Ted S. Warren A dog pauses while on a walk next to a perimeter fence being watched by Washington National Guard members, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Security is expected to remain tight at the Capitol at least through the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren A man carries a U.S. flag past National Guard members standing behind a perimeter fence, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. With the FBI warning of potential violence at all state capitols Sunday, Jan. 17, the ornate halls of government and symbols of democracy looked more like heavily guarded U.S. embassies in war-torn countries.



Ted S. Warren Members of the Washington National Guard stand at a sundial near the Legislative Building, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Governors in some states have called out the National Guard, declared states of emergency and closed their capitols over concerns about potentially violent protests. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren A Washington State Patrol trooper stands near a bust of President George Washington in the Legislative Building, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The building is closed to the public, and officials said that security on the Capitol campus will remain tight at least through next week when Joe Biden is sworn in as the President of the United States.

Ted S. Warren A Washington State Patrol trooper talks with members of the Washington National Guard inside a fence surrounding the Capitol in anticipation of protests Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. According to organizers, some protesters are unhappy the Legislature will meeting virtually and in sessions not open to the public, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the 2021 session which opens Monday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Steve Ringman Behind a wall of plexiglass, Speaker of the House Laurie Jinkins is sworn in by State Supreme Court Justice G. Helen Whitener after Jinkins was re-elected as Speaker of the House during the first session of 2021, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Olympia, Wash.

Steve Ringman House Minority Leader, J.T. Wilcox waits for the beginning of the 2021 Session at the Washington State Capitol Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Olympia, Wash.



Steve Ringman Representative Jesse Johnson from District 30 as the House begins its 2021 Session at the Washington State Capitol. Representatives were spaced out, some in the galleries as the session proceeded Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Olympia, Wash.

Steve Ringman House Chief Clerk Bernard Dean, left bumps elbows with newly reelected Speaker of the House Laurie Jinkins after the vote during the first day of the 2021 session Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. (Steve Ringman/The Seattle Times via AP, Poo

Ted S. Warren Law enforcement officers stand atop the Capitol in anticipation of protests Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. According to organizers, some protesters are unhappy the Legislature will be meeting virtually and in sessions not open to the public, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the 2021 session which opens Monday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus.

Ted S. Warren Senate members stand as a ceremonial presentation of colors is done virtually on a video screen above Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington state's Legislature convened Monday under a large security presence because of concerns about efforts by armed groups who might try to disrupt the proceedings or occupy the Capitol, which is closed to the public due to the ongoing pandemic.

Ted S. Warren Members of the Washington National Guard stand at a fence surrounding the Capitol in anticipation of protests Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week.



Ted S. Warren A member of the Washington National Guard stands at a fence surrounding the Capitol in anticipation of protests Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week.

Ted S. Warren A Washington State Patrol trooper talks with members of the Washington National Guard inside a fence surrounding the Capitol in anticipation of protests Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week.

Ted S. Warren Members of the Washington National Guard stand near a fence surrounding the Capitol in anticipation of protests Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week.

Ted S. Warren An armed protester stands outside the Capitol Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. According to organizers, some protesters are unhappy the Legislature will meeting virtually and in sessions not open to the public, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the 2021 session which opens Monday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus.

Ted S. Warren A Washington State Patrol trooper talks with members of the Washington National Guard inside a fence surrounding the Capitol in anticipation of protests Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. According to organizers, some protesters are unhappy the Legislature will meeting virtually and in sessions not open to the public, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the 2021 session which opens Monday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus.



Ted S. Warren Staff members perform health checks at the entrance to the House Chambers Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington state's Legislature will open Monday under a large security presence because of concerns about efforts by armed groups who might try to disrupt the proceedings or occupy the Capitol, which is closed to the public due to the ongoing pandemic.

Ted S. Warren The Senate Chamber sits empty in advance of legislators convening later Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington state's Legislature will open under a large security presence because of concerns about efforts by armed groups who might try to disrupt the proceedings or occupy the Capitol, which is closed to the public due to the ongoing pandemic.

Ted S. Warren A member of the Washington National Guard stands at a fence surrounding the Capitol in anticipation of protests Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. According to organizers, some protesters are unhappy the Legislature will meeting virtually and in sessions not open to the public, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the 2021 session which opens Monday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus.

Ted S. Warren Members of the Washington National Guard stand at a fence surrounding the Capitol in anticipation of protests Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Olympia, Wash. According to organizers, some protesters are unhappy the Legislature will meeting virtually and in sessions not open to the public, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the 2021 session which opens Monday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus.

A supporter of President Donald Trump listens to speakers during a rally, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Protesters from several causes rallied Sunday at the Capitol, which was secured with a perimeter fence and National Guard members, the day before the 2021 legislative session was scheduled to begin. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)



Ted S. Warren Members of the Washington National Guard stand along a perimeter fence as an Olympia Fire Dept. truck passes by, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus ahead of the state Legislature opening its 2021 legislative session Monday, as several protests and rallies are expected.

Ted S. Warren Members of the Washington National Guard stand along a perimeter fence at the Governor's Mansion, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus ahead of the state Legislature opening its 2021 legislative session Monday, as several protests and rallies are expected.

Ted S. Warren A member of the Washington National Guard stands at a sundial near the Washington State Library Building, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus ahead of the state Legislature opening its 2021 legislative session Monday, as several protests and rallies are expected.

Ted S. Warren Members of the Washington National Guard stand along a perimeter fence at the Governor's Mansion, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus ahead of the state Legislature opening its 2021 legislative session Monday, as several protests and rallies are expected.

Ted S. Warren A person opposed to vaccines wears syringes on their vest during a rally, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Protesters from several causes rallied Sunday at the Capitol, the day before the 2021 legislative session was scheduled to begin.



Ted S. Warren A group of anti-fascist protesters dressed in black at right, walk Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, past armed protesters at left who had attended a rally at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., that featured speakers opposing the scheduled opening of the Washington Legislature on Monday, which is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus.

Ted S. Warren National Guard members march near a perimeter fence, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus. A small rally with speakers, flags and signs representing several groups was held near the fence Sunday, but most attendees had left by early evening.

Ted S. Warren A group of anti-fascist protesters dressed in black make a brief stop outside a perimeter fence being watched by National Guard members and Washington State Patrol troopers, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus. The group, part of a larger protest that was taking place in downtown Olympia, left after several minutes of exchanging words with troopers and guard members.

Ted S. Warren National Guard members and a Washington State Patrol trooper stand behind a perimeter fence, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus. A small rally with speakers, flags, and signs representing several groups was held near the fence Sunday, but most attendees had left by early evening.

Ted S. Warren An armed supporter of President Donald Trump speaks casually with a Washington State Patrol trooper during a rally, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Protesters from several causes rallied Sunday at the Capitol, the day before the 2021 legislative session was scheduled to begin.



Ted S. Warren An armed supporter of President Donald Trump looks in at a gathering of Washington State Patrol troopers behind a perimeter fence during a rally, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Protesters from several causes rallied Sunday at the Capitol, the day before the 2021 legislative session was scheduled to begin.

Ted S. Warren National Guard members stand behind a perimeter fence during a protest, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. According to organizers, some protesters are unhappy the Legislature will meeting virtually and in sessions not open to the public, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the 2021 session which opens Monday. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee activated members of the National Guard this week to work with the Washington State Patrol to protect the Capitol campus.

Ted S. Warren A person holds a sign that reads "Let Freedom Ring, Investigate Voter Fraud," during a rally, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Protesters from several causes rallied Sunday at the Capitol, the day before the 2021 legislative session was scheduled to begin.

Tony Overman A Washington State Patrol trooper walks past new security fencing installed on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, around the state Capitol in Olympia, Wash.. in anticipation of the legislative session opening on Monday.

Ted S. Warren Law enforcement officers stand next to a crowd of protesters after a group of protesters were able to breach a perimeter fence and approach the Governor's Mansion, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., following a protest against the counting of electoral votes in Washington, DC, affirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.



Ted S. Warren The Legislative Building is shrouded in fog as a pedestrian crosses a sidewalk near road-closed barricades, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, on streets leading to the Capitol Campus in Olympia, Wash., the day after supporters of President Donald Trump protested in Olympia against the counting of electoral votes in Washington, DC to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Ted S. Warren A Washington State Patrol vehicle patrols Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., the day after supporters of President Donald Trump protested in Olympia against the counting of electoral votes in Washington, DC to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. The Washington Legislature's 2021 session is scheduled to open on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

Ted S. Warren Three people stand and wave flags above morning traffic Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, from a pedestrian overpass near the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., the day after supporters of President Donald Trump protested in Olympia against the counting of electoral votes in Washington, DC to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Ted S. Warren Three people stand and wave flags above morning traffic Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, from a pedestrian overpass near the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., the day after supporters of President Donald Trump protested in Olympia against the counting of electoral votes in Washington, DC to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory.











































































































































OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has some unfinished business from that time protestors broke through the Governor’s Mansion fence and pounded on Jay Inslee’s door.

Jan. 6: Protesters breach WA Governor’s Mansion grounds to bang on Inslee’s door

On January 6, the same day of the U.S. Capitol riot, there were protests at state capitols, too. In Olympia, a large group broke in and stormed the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion.

Some of the trespassers broke through a gate, others climbed a fence; they proceeded to Gov. Inslee’s doorstep, where they demonstrated and shouted for him to come outside.

Jan. 6: Gov. Inslee issues statement after protestors trespass at his mansion

Now WSP is turning to the public for help in identifying a man being investigated by WSP for assault “and other crimes for actions that occurred during the breach of the property.”

If you can identify the man photographed above, the Washington State Patrol asks that you contact the WSP tip line by email at sistips@wsp.wa.gov, reference case number 21-002590.

Jan. 6: Protests at capitols nationwide; Olympia, Salem included

WSP, which is charged with protecting the capitol complex and the mansion, said on Jan. 6 it would be taking a hard look at how the breach was allowed to happen.

“There will be investigations on what happened and we’ll look into what’s appropriate,” said Sgt. Darren Wright. “If there are charges, we’ll forward those to the prosecutor’s office for determination.”

Governor Inslee was never in danger, WSP said, and those who breached the perimeter fence reportedly left quickly and no arrests had been made Jan. 6.

“I’d like to assure you that Trudi and I are doing well at the governor’s residence tonight. We’re doing just fine,” the governor said. “On a day in our nation’s capital where we were to effectuate the most important act of our democracy, which is the peaceful transfer of power, it was forcefully interrupted by those who refused to accept verdicts of the people, verdicts of the courts and the truth itself. Here in our capitol in Washington, on a day that was to be dedicated to preparing for the opening day of our legislative session so that we can address our challenges, including the pandemic, that work was unfortunately interrupted by similar acts of attempted division.”

WSP then erected fencing around the state capitol in response to security threats such as the storming of the U.S. Capitol and the governor’s mansion. More than a month later, the fence is still up.

Jan. 20: At least $1.6 million spent on Washington Capitol security

Jan. 22: Lawsuit filed against Gov. Inslee over Capitol fencing

Jan. 25: Lawsuit seeks reopening of Washington state Capitol grounds

Jan. 29: Capitol fences highlight delicate dance over safety, access

Feb. 5: Washington man charged with entering Capitol during siege