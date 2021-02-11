Governor’s mansion breach: Do you know this man?

Matt Van Slyke
Posted:
Updated:
by Matt Van Slyke

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has some unfinished business from that time protestors broke through the Governor’s Mansion fence and pounded on Jay Inslee’s door.

Jan. 6: Protesters breach WA Governor’s Mansion grounds to bang on Inslee’s door

On January 6, the same day of the U.S. Capitol riot, there were protests at state capitols, too. In Olympia, a large group broke in and stormed the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion.

Some of the trespassers broke through a gate, others climbed a fence; they proceeded to Gov. Inslee’s doorstep, where they demonstrated and shouted for him to come outside.

Jan. 6: Gov. Inslee issues statement after protestors trespass at his mansion

Now WSP is turning to the public for help in identifying a man being investigated by WSP for assault “and other crimes for actions that occurred during the breach of the property.”

Governor's Mansion Breach Suspect

Washington State Patrol

If you can identify the man photographed above, the Washington State Patrol asks that you contact the WSP tip line by email at sistips@wsp.wa.gov, reference case number 21-002590.

Jan. 6: Protests at capitols nationwide; Olympia, Salem included

WSP, which is charged with protecting the capitol complex and the mansion, said on Jan. 6 it would be taking a hard look at how the breach was allowed to happen.

“There will be investigations on what happened and we’ll look into what’s appropriate,” said Sgt. Darren Wright. “If there are charges, we’ll forward those to the prosecutor’s office for determination.”

Governor Inslee was never in danger, WSP said, and those who breached the perimeter fence reportedly left quickly and no arrests had been made Jan. 6.

“I’d like to assure you that Trudi and I are doing well at the governor’s residence tonight. We’re doing just fine,” the governor said. “On a day in our nation’s capital where we were to effectuate the most important act of our democracy, which is the peaceful transfer of power, it was forcefully interrupted by those who refused to accept verdicts of the people, verdicts of the courts and the truth itself. Here in our capitol in Washington, on a day that was to be dedicated to preparing for the opening day of our legislative session so that we can address our challenges, including the pandemic, that work was unfortunately interrupted by similar acts of attempted division.”

WSP then erected fencing around the state capitol in response to security threats such as the storming of the U.S. Capitol and the governor’s mansion. More than a month later, the fence is still up.

Jan. 20: At least $1.6 million spent on Washington Capitol security

Jan. 22: Lawsuit filed against Gov. Inslee over Capitol fencing

Jan. 25: Lawsuit seeks reopening of Washington state Capitol grounds

Jan. 29: Capitol fences highlight delicate dance over safety, access

Feb. 5: Washington man charged with entering Capitol during siege

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.