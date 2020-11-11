Grab your sunglasses, sunshine returns Veterans Day -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

The wet weather has moved out with a clearing sky. We will see plenty of sunshine today with lighter winds, highs in the upper 40’s.

Don’t put away your rain gear yet with more wet weather ahead by the end of the week into the weekend. It will be a dry start Thursday with increasing clouds and rain showers developing after 3PM. More snow is expected in the eastern slopes of the Cascades.

We will see a brief break in the rain overnight into Friday morning. Another round of rain showers is expected after 10AM Friday. This potent weather system will bring moderate to heavy snow at times in the Cascades and Blues through Saturday. Snow levels will drop to near 3500 feet with impacts expected to mountain passes. Locally, rain showers are expected on Friday. Turning drier on Saturday, but it will be a breezy day with gusts at times up to 40 MPH. The rain showers return on Sunday.