Grab your umbrella, rain likely Thursday -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

It’s a dry start around the area with the wind still picking up at times with gusts up to 25 MPH. Make sure to grab your umbrella before heading to work with rain developing by lunchtime into the afternoon. The highest rain chance today will arrive this afternoon into the evening with moderate to even heavy rainfall at times. Scattered rain showers will continue overnight and linger into Friday morning for spots. After a mild start in the 60’s, temperatures will drop into the 50’s once the wet weather begins this afternoon.

We will keep a few rain showers around the area on Friday from the Tri-Cities and east into the foothills of the Blues. Back to drier weather for the Yakima and Kittitas Valley with sunshine returning. Look for highs on Friday in the mid to upper 50’s. Everyone will enjoy the sunshine on Saturday with temperatures climbing into the low 50’s. There is a slight chance of a rain and snow mix early Sunday morning from the Tri-Cities and east. Back to drier weather Sunday afternoon with a chilly temperatures in the upper 40’s.