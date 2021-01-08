Grab your umbrella, rain returns Friday -Kristin

Happy Friday!

Another round of wet weather is impacting the Pacific Northwest today. Rain showers will move in from the west to east for the morning commute – after 7AM in the Yakima Valley and in the Tri-Cities after 9AM. The rain will linger through 1PM before drying out. Staying mainly cloudy and chilly this afternoon with highs in the low 40’s.

Snow is expected in the mountains, but snowfall totals will be light. No advisories or warnings in place today.

After morning freezing fog Saturday, a little sunshine is expected with temperatures in the low 40’s. Overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, a weak system will produce a slight chance for a sprinkle or flurry. Sunday will stay cloudy and chilly with highs in the low 40’s.

Looking ahead to next week with temperatures back on the rise. Look for upper 40’s Tuesday and low 50’s Wednesday. A few more rain chances possible both Tuesday and Wednesday.