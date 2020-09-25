Grab your umbrella, rain returns Friday! -Kristin

Happy Friday!

Another round of rain is on the way today. Light rain showers are building in from the west to east for the morning commute. On and off rain showers will continue through 5 or 6PM before seeing improvements and drying out. The winds are fairly light this morning, but will pick up again midday into the afternoon with gusts at times up to 35 MPH. Expect a cool, fall-like day with afternoon highs in the upper 60’s.

Saturday will feature sunshine and clouds with a slight chance of an afternoon stray shower. And a little bit breezy with gusts up to 25 MPH. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70’s. Next week looks beautiful with more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the low 80’s!