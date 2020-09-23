Grab your umbrella with rain on the way -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

Grab the umbrella before you head out the door this morning! It will be a dry start to the day with plenty of clouds around the area. Rain showers will move into the Yakima and Kittitas Valley as you head home from work around 4 to 5 PM. Tri-Cities will see the rain around 7 or 8 PM and into the foothills after 9PM. The rain won’t last long with most spots drying out by Thursday morning.

Most of the day Thursday will be dry with only a slight chance for a stray shower. It will be a breezy and cooler day with gusts up to 25 MPH and highs in the low 70’s. Keep your umbrella near-by Friday with another spotty rain chance possible. Most of the weekend will be dry with a small rain chance late Saturday. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with more sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.