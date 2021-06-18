Grammy-nominated country star Billy Currington to headline concert in Pendleton

PENDLETON, Ore. — Grammy-nominated country music star Billy Currington will headline the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Kick-Off concert, the event announced Friday.

The Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Kick-Off concert is September 11 at Happy Canyon Arena.

Currington, known for his easy-going style and upbeat energy, has had 11 career number one singles.

He’s won Grammy nominations for Male Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song for “People Are Crazy.”

Tickets for the event go on sale June 24 at 10:00 a.m.

Happy Canyon President Tanner Hawkins says Currington is a great addition to the event, especially after the cancellation last year.

“We know he’ll bring energy and enthusiasm to the stage and get everyone excited for what will be an amazing week in Pendleton,” said Hawkins.

Ticket prices range from $46 to $150.

To reserve tickets, visit www.pendletonroundup.com.

