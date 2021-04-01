Grand opening held for Yakima mass vaccination site

First fully FEMA-funded mass vaccination site in the U.S.

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Local, state and federal officials gathered Wednesday morning at State Fair Park to celebrate the grand opening of its joint venture: a fully federally funded mass vaccination site.

The Pilot Community Vaccination Center in Yakima is the first mass vaccination site in the country to be funded entirely by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“This is the first one in the nation, so they’re using this as a pilot,” said Lee Roach, Incident Commander with the Western Washington Incident Management Team. “The idea is they’ll get this up and running, figure out how it works, how can they make it more efficient and then potentially take this type of facility to other locations across the nation.”

The program will last for eight weeks, with the site open seven days a week. With additional vaccines provided by federal partners, the drive-thru mass vaccination site will go from providing about 200 vaccines per day to up to 1,200.

“It’s a great resource; it’s easy, it’s accessible and it’s free to our community,” said Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez. “We’ll also have the opportunity to have mobile units that will go throughout our community.”

Roach said staff members did a trial run for the mobile vaccination clinics Tuesday and hope to start providing those clinics to community members working in agriculture or living in rural areas of Yakima County as soon as next week.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll have three fully functional mobile teams by the end of the week,” Roach said.

Roach said Yakima was chosen for the pilot program for several reasons, including the high COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rate the county experienced last summer.

He also pointed to its diverse community, large vulnerable populations and the high amount of agricultural products the county produces, which both the state and the rest of the country rely on.

“It’s the spot that shined brightest on the map,” Roach said.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.