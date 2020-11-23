Grandmother who invited wrong teen to Thanksgiving spends fifth holiday with him
MESA, Ariz. — Four years ago, a woman accidentally invited a stranger to her Thanksgiving dinner over text message, thinking he was her teen grandson. Ever since, they’ve celebrated the holiday together, and this year was no exception.
Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton celebrated their fifth Thanksgiving on Friday, joined by Hinton’s girlfriend and Dench’s daughter and grandson. They celebrated early this year so they could get tested for the coronavirus before celebrating with their own families.
“I wasn’t looking forward to it at first because Lonnie wasn’t going to be there,” Dench told CNN. “The past seven months have been so difficult, but this was really important to me.”
The friendship started in 2016 when Dench, a grandmother to six, accidentally texted 17-year-old Hinton while he was in class. When she sent a smiling selfie of herself at work, he realized she wasn’t his grandma. He asked for a plate anyway, and she agreed.