Grandmother who invited wrong teen to Thanksgiving spends fifth holiday with him

MESA, Ariz. — Four years ago, a woman accidentally invited a stranger to her Thanksgiving dinner over text message, thinking he was her teen grandson. Ever since, they’ve celebrated the holiday together, and this year was no exception.

Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton celebrated their fifth Thanksgiving on Friday, joined by Hinton’s girlfriend and Dench’s daughter and grandson. They celebrated early this year so they could get tested for the coronavirus before celebrating with their own families.