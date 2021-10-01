GRANDVIEW, Wash. — On Saturday, October 9 at 1:00 p.m., the new owners of the McDonald’s at 400 Vista Grande Way are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local leaders in attendance to celebrate the region’s blossoming business community.

According to a press release issued by the City Of Grandview, Mayor Gloria Mendoza will be in attendance along with the Chamber of Commerce, the new McDonald’s owners, cooperate representatives of the chain restaurant, firefighters, police officers, and plenty of kids.

Visitors will have a chance to enter and will a variety of prizes including a $50 Arch Card, a kid-sized bicycle, a McDonald’s Gift Basket, a set of Dr. Pepper mugs and coolers. Plys, there is a prize wheel for kids, grab bags, free samples, prize drawings, and Grand Opening specials, which will be offered at the McDonald’s restaurant all week.

RELATED: Roasters Coffee officially undergoes transition to Black Rock Coffee Bar

“We are excited about this new business coming to Grandview and the new jobs it brings to our community,” Mayor Mendoza said. “McDonald’s is coming at the right time and to the right place.”

City officials are extending the invite to the public and other business owners to celebrate the growth of Grandview. They highlighted “tremendous growth” which is marked by a brand new high school, expanded housing developments, new local businesses, and more developments coming in the near future.

You can attend the event next Saturday at no cost. If you have questions, you can direct them to McDonald’s at (509) 203-6470.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Walla Walla farmer ‘devastated’ as high temps destroy onion crops