Grandview School District closes after threat of violence at schools

by Neil Fischer

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Grandview School District is closed Thursday after school officials received information from the Grandview Police Department that a threat of violence was directed at schools in the district.

On Thursday morning, the school district posted on their website that they received the information early Thursday morning.

Out of an abundance of caution, school officials have cancelled all classes on Thursday.

The school district says they are taking the threat seriously and are working with local police.

The Grandview Police Department is continuing to investigate.

The school district says they will provide an update sometime before 12:00 p.m.

