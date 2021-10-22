Granger High School threatened by anoynmous threat

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Granger high School, Facebook

GRANGER, Wash. — The next in a recent string of violent threats against schools in Southeastern Washington extends throughout Yakima County, where an anonymous threat was placed against Granger High School.

According to an alert from the Granger School District, the threat was issued on the evening of Thursday, October 21, 2021. They have not revealed any further details regarding the identity or leads on who this threat was issued by.

RELATED: Social media threats against Sunnyside School District being investigated by police

Despite these threats, Granger schools will proceed as usual on Friday. They have contacted the local authorities, who have placed several additional police officers in every school building out of precaution.

The Granger School District offered the following comment as part of its publically released statement: “Your child’s safety is of the utmost importance and the Granger School District is doing all possible to ensure your child’s safety while at school.”

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I will kill all of you’ — Grandview SD to reopen after violent Snapchat threat

Anyone with information about these threats is urged to contact the Granger Police Department at 509-854-2656.

Earlier this morning, a similar threat was issued against the Sunnyside School District and its secondary schools. These follow a threat against Grandview schools which was published to a student’s Snapchat account.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: “My heart is broken” — WA Superintendent reacts to Pasco school bus attack

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.