Granger teens hurt after tire blows, car rolls on I-82

by Dylan Carter

UNION GAP, Wash. — Two 16-year-old boys from Granger were injured after they blew a tire and rolled into the median on the eastbound lane of Interstate 82 on Friday afternoon.

According to a press memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on September 3. Authorities say that the teenage driver was head east on I-82 (M.P. 39); roughly two miles south of Union Gap at the time of the accident.

WSP Troopers later determined that the rear right tire of the car blew out on the highway, causing the driver to lose control of his vehicle. The car, a 1998 Honda hatchback, left the roadway and rolled into the median, according to the state patrol.

Two of the car’s three occupants, including the driver, were injured in the crash. The third was unharmed, according to the memo. Each of the other two Granger boys was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to be medically evaluated and treated for their injuries.

No further information regarding their condition has been revealed, but impairment did not play a factor in this accident. Instead, the cause has been determined as “Defective Equipment,” according to State Troopers.

This was a single-vehicle accident, so no other drivers were directly impacted. All three of the young men wore their seatbelts at the time of the accident. Despite no other cars being directly involved, this accident may have caused some traffic on I-82 on Friday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

