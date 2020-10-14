Grant applications now available for Walla Walla small business owners and non-profits

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla County has now received the second round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) dollars from the state of Washington to distribute to local businesses.

The county will distribute $500,000 in assistance grants to Walla Walla County small businesses and non-profits that have been impacted by COVID-19. These grants are separate from the City of Walla Walla and Port of Walla Walla’s recent grant opportunities.

The maximum grant award is $10,000, and the criteria for eligibility is broad so the funds can benefit the maximum number of businesses. To qualify, applicants must have 50 employees or less and be located within Walla Walla county.

The application window opened Tuesday, Oct. 13, and closes on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

Businesses that meet these qualifications can apply online here

