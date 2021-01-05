Grant Co. Deputy’s cause of death was related to COVID-19

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones announced today that the passing of Deputy Jon Melvin has been attributed to COVID-19.

“I know I speak on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office staff by saying that this helps us understand Jon’s untimely loss, although it still hurts deeply,” Sheriff Jones said on his Facebook page. “The Sheriff’s Office continues to support Jon’s family with helping them work through this time of loss and grieving by preparing for a future public ceremony to honor Jon.”

The local policeman sadly passed away on December 11, 2020. He was discovered by fellow deputies during a welfare check after family members reported that they couldn’t reach him. Deputy Melvin was only 60-years-old.

Melvin served for over 35 years in law enforcement and was prepared to retire in 2021. Hired in May of 1984, Melvin spent most of his career as a Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy.

RELATED: Grant County deputy struck by bullet while chasing robbery suspect

He wore many hats during his time serving the community. Melvin was part of the Off-Road Vehicle Unit, the Search and Rescue Unit and the Marine Unit. Deputy Melvin was also a School Resource Officer at Wahluke schools in Mattawa and served as the community deputy for Desert Aire.

Sheriff Jones made the following statement at the time of the deputy’s passing:

“Deputy Melvin was a well-rounded, highly-skilled deputy whose intelligence was outweighed only by his compassion and willingness to always help others.

Jon will be deeply missed.”

RELATED: Grant County Sheriff’s deputy passes away shortly before he was set to retire