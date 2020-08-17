Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office: 27-year-old farm worker suspected to have died of electrocution

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Elvia Santana/freeimages.com

EPHRATA, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says a Quincy man may have died of electrocution while working at a farm.

According to the sheriff’s office, 27-year-old David Ricardo Armas Sandoval, a Weber Farms employee, had been working on an irrigation circle near Dodson Road South and South Frontage Road West.

On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a coworker found Sandoval unresponsive and called police.

Coroner Craig Morrision is expected to perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause Sandoval’s death.

The workplace fatality has been reported to the Washington Department of Labor and Industries.

Comments

comments