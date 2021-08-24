Grant County is 3rd in WA case rate, adds 12 more COVID-19 deaths

by Dylan Carter

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — 12 more people in Grant County have died from coronavirus complications. More than half of the COVID-19 deaths reported were in people age 70 and older with the majority being unvaccinated.

According to a report from Grant County Public Health, the youngest person to pass away from COVID-19 was a Moses Lake man in his 40s. The oldest were two men in their 90s from Moses Lake and Quincy.

Public health officials confirmed that just two of the 12 people who passed away from coronavirus complications were vaccinated. That means more than 83% of the coronavirus deaths recently reported occurred in unvaccinated citizens. Additionally, nine of the 12 individuals who passed away had underlying health conditions that contributed to their passing.

RELATED: FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Recently, Grant County jumped to the third-highest COVID-19 case rate in Washington state (948.8), per DOH metrics. State officials say that 45.3% of Grant County residents have initiated vaccination to date, which is 14.4% lower than the total percentage of Washington’s population that has initiated vaccination.

Local health officials offered the following statement and reminder for community members during these trying times:

GCHD would like to remind everyone of the importance of all public health precautions during the COVID-19

pandemic. Anyone can have COVID-19 and not know they are contagious. COVID-19 is easily spread to close contacts,

friends, family and loved ones before a person knows they are unintentionally spreading the virus. Please do your

part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, continue to mask-up, social distance and avoid group gatherings.

If you or a loved one would like to find a COVID-19 vaccination clinic near you, click here.

RECENT CORONAVIRUS NEWS FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Fred Meyer expands vaccinations, boosters for at-risk community members

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.