Grant County activates Emergency Operations Center in response to COVID-19

EPHRATA, Wash. – The Grant County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been activated in Ephrata in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the sheriff’s office.

The EOC was activated Monday at 3 p.m. following a Declaration of Local Emergency by Grant County Commissioners.

“This is a normal procedure for a major emergency threatening or happenign in Grant County,” a press release stated.

“COVID-19 is a very serious virus that will affect many residents in Grant County,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “I am committing to you that we in the Emergency Operations Center will work diligently with the Health District and our other partners in the County to reduce the spread of the virus and make sure that our residents are kept informed. I implore everyone to utilize social distancing and wash your hands.”

The EOC will serve as a central location for local governments to work together and make decisions in response to COVID-19. It is located at the Law and Justice Building at the Grant County Courthouse in Ephrata.

