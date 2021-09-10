Grant County detectives seek 3 vehicles for deadly shooting investigation

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Grant County Sheriff's Office - Tom Jones, Sheriff, Facebook

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County investigators are looking for three vehicles captured on a local business’s surveillance cameras that may have information on a deadly shooting that occurred on May 26 at Airway Drive and S.R. 17.

According to an alert issued by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, all three of the vehicles mentioned below were seen near the scene of the incident around 2:30 a.m. on the night that 24-year-old Moses Lake resident Kristopher Vincent was murdered.

Local authorities do not know if any of these vehicles or occupants were directly involved in the homicide that’s being investigated. However, detectives would like to speak to these drivers and any passengers since they are prospective witnesses.

PREVIOUS: Coroner ID’s Moses Lake victim found dead from shotgun wound

The following descriptions were provided directly from the Sheriff’s Office:

Vehicle 1 appears to be a two-tone early model Chevrolet S-10 pickup. This vehicle turns north on SR17 from Airway Drive.

Vehicle 2 appears to be a late model white Toyota Tundra four-door pickup. This vehicle turns north on SR17 from Airway Drive.

Vehicle 3 is a light-colored four-door sedan of an unknown make or model. This vehicle turns south on SR17 from Airway Drive.

Anyone who meets this description or has information to contribute to this investigation is urged to call 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may do so when submitting your tip.

Vincent’s body was recovered along Airway Drive just outside the Moses Lake city limits on May 26. Coroners confirmed that he died from shotgun wounds.

