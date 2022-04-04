Grant County health officials warn of influenza outbreak

by Dylan Carter

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — While COVID-19 has been the illness at the top of most minds these days, health leaders in Grant County are monitoring a spike of flu cases in their community.

The Grant County Health District has issued an advisory to warn of “increased influenza activity.” A noteworthy portion of this spread stems from an outbreak at an assisted living facility in the region. GCHD is working with the staff at the facility to make sure it has the tools and procedures they need to curb the outbreak.

Beyond the assisted living outbreak, school-aged children are also experiencing a spike in influenza cases. Health leaders are also registering more flu cases in children age five or younger as part of the surge.

Meanwhile, Grant County health leaders are urging all residents of their community to get the flu shot as soon as possible. They described it as “the best measure to prevent flu and complications, especially for children, older people, and people with chronic health conditions.”

People are most contagious in the first three to four days before their flu symptoms appear, meaning the virus can spread before people even know that they are sick.

You can find out whether you are at increased risk based on the guidelines outlined below:

People with asthma, diabetes, chronic lung disease, heart disease, and people over 65 years old are among those who are at a higher risk for developing flu-related complications.

Infants are at an increased risk for flu, caregivers who are sick should wear a mask when caring for an infant.

Pregnant women are at serious risk of flu complications. The flu shot is safe and recommended at any stage of pregnancy. When expectant moms get a flu shot it protects the baby inside too — for up to six months after birth. Get a flu shot to protect you and your growing family.

For more information from the Washington Department of Health, click here.

