Grant County K9 draws domestic violence suspect from motorhome barricade

by Dylan Carter

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Reports of a domestic disturbance at a motorhome in Grant County were cleared up when K9 Chewbacca arrived at the scene, barking at the suspect who barricaded themselves inside of the vehicle.

PIO Kyle Forman of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office detailed the incident during a Sheriff’s Report published on March 14, 2022.

Authorities received reports of a trespasser at a property on the 500-block of Castle Dr around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 11. Forman described the residence as being in the Larson/North Moses Lake area.

An altercation between a man and a woman could be heard from outside of the motorhome, reporting parties stated. When deputies arrived at the property, a woman escaped as the male suspect barricaded himself inside.

Grant County deputies attempted to make contact with the man, who was uncooperative. That’s when K9 Chewbacca was deployed—mostly as an intimidation tactic. As the dog barked, the suspect decided to exit the motorhome and turn himself over to law enforcement’s custody.

37-year-old Jeremy W. Madewell was booked into the Grant County Jail on an investigative hold for Assault (DV) to the second degree, residential burglary, and unlawful imprisonment (DV).

Authorities confirmed that the woman is currently safe. No further details regarding their relationship were revealed to the public.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence in Grant County or Adams County, you can reach out to New Hope for help at 1-888-560-6027. Assistance can also be received by contacting local law enforcement.

