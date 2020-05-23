Grant County one of seven counties approved to enter Phase 2

KXLY News Staff by KXLY News Staff

An additional seven Washington counties have been approved to move forward under Governor Inslee’s ‘Safe Start’ plan, according to the State Emergency Operations Center.

Grant, Cowlitz, Island, Jefferson, Mason, Pacific and San Juan counties can now transition to phase 2 of the state’s reopening, which allows limited in-store retail, salon and gym services.

The addition makes a total of 21 counties granted variance by State Secretary of Health John Wiesman. Those include:

Adams

Asotin

Columbia

Cowlitz

Ferry

Garfield

Grant

Grays Harbor

Island

Jefferson

Lewis

Lincoln

Mason

Pacific

Pend Oreille

San Juan

Skamania

Spokane

Stevens

Wahkiakum

Whitman

Comments

comments