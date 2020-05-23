Grant County one of seven counties approved to enter Phase 2
An additional seven Washington counties have been approved to move forward under Governor Inslee’s ‘Safe Start’ plan, according to the State Emergency Operations Center.
Grant, Cowlitz, Island, Jefferson, Mason, Pacific and San Juan counties can now transition to phase 2 of the state’s reopening, which allows limited in-store retail, salon and gym services.
The addition makes a total of 21 counties granted variance by State Secretary of Health John Wiesman. Those include:
- Adams
- Asotin
- Columbia
- Cowlitz
- Ferry
- Garfield
- Grant
- Grays Harbor
- Island
- Jefferson
- Lewis
- Lincoln
- Mason
- Pacific
- Pend Oreille
- San Juan
- Skamania
- Spokane
- Stevens
- Wahkiakum
- Whitman