EPHRATA, Wash. — A dozen years after being elected Sheriff of Grant County, Tom Jones will not seek re-election; effectively vacating his role upon the end of 2022.

Sheriff Jones has spent the last 30 years of his life in law enforcement. He notified his staff on Monday morning that he wouldn’t seek a fourth term after conferring and praying with his family.

He got his start with law enforcement by working for the Soap Lake Police Department in 1992. Five years later, he began his career with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jones wore many hats in Grant County, serving as a Traffic Deputy, Emergency Vehicle Operations Instructor, Patrol Procedures Instructor, and supervisor of the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team.

He offered the following comments about his time working with this community:

“It has been an absolutely humbling experience serving the citizens of Grant County. I have spent nearly my entire life in public service starting with joining the Navy after graduating high school. I have met some incredible people and have made some great friends,” Sheriff Jones stated. “My choice not to seek re-election was a family decision and I am comfortable and excited about it. My goal was to leave the agency better than I found it. We have done that, and I would hope that the next person at the helm will continue the same vision. I will l let my accomplishments stand on their own.”

Sheriff Jones is deeply ingrained in Washington state law enforcement. He is currently the President of the Washington State Sheriff’s Association, Vice President of Washington Association of Sheriff’s and Police Chiefs, and an Executive Board Member with Behind the Badge Foundation.

