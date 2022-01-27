Grant County woman standing in a lane on I-90 was killed by a car

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Washington State Patrol has reported a woman has died after standing in the second lane on Eastbound I-90 at MP-155 just after midnight on January 27, 2022 in Grant County.

WSP stated in their press release that a blue Subaru Ascent was approaching MP-155 in the same lane as the pedestrian and hit her. WSP told KAPP-KVEW the unidentified woman was deceased at the scene.

Both the pedestrian and the vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Granite Falls woman were on the shoulder of the road when troopers arrived, according to WSP.

WSP has not released any further details on why the woman was in the road, and the report shows it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.

This investigation is still ongoing. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

