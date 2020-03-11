Grant PUD: Contractor exposed to coronavirus; changes now in place

A utility contractor’s close contact with a coronavirus carrier is leading Grant PUD to make staffing changes and cut access to its properties.

Grant PUD announced Tuesday night that its facilities will be closed to public access. Additionally, its employees, contractors and vendors are not to report to work. Both directives are in effect “until further notice.”

The public utilities district says, “only employees who are identified as mission-critical personnel in operating Grant PUD’s generating and power systems, as well as the fiber network, will report to work” as a precautionary measure to protect customers and employees.

Grant PUD says it made the changes after finding out a contracted employee has had “direct and prolonged exposure to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 Coronavirus.” The contractor also “came into direct contact with several of Grant PUD’s employees.”

Some Grant PUD employees will work from home; others will be placed on paid administrative leave.

