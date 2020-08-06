Great Prosser Balloon Rally canceled over coronavirus concerns

PROSSER, Wash. — This year’s Great Prosser Balloon Rally has been canceled over coronavirus concerns.

“In the current unsure and ever changing environment, we felt it was prudent and the safest choice to cancel the event at this time,” the Great Prosser Balloon Rally Committee said in an Aug. 5 Facebook post. “We are extremely disappointed for this year, but remain optimistic for 2021.”

The committee said it hopes to host virtual ballooning events during the weekend of Sept. 25.

“We send our best wishes that everyone stays safe and healthy, and look forward to seeing all of you in 2021!” the committee said.

