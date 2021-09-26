Great Prosser Balloon Rally cancels Sunday flights

by Margo Cady

PROSSER, Wash. — The Great Prosser Balloon Rally has cancelled all balloon flights for Sunday, September 26th. Festivities will continue in downtown Prosser at the Harvest Festival.

In a Facebook post, the Great Prosser Balloon Rally says it’s not a safe flying day, adding “We always hope to take to the skies but safety is always number one.”

FLIGHT CANCELLED! we always hope to take to the skies but safety is always number 1! And it is not a safe flying day. Our fabulous pilots will be pulling out their baskets and some will stand their balloons up. Please come see us on the field for memorabilia or downtown! Thank you for your patience and understanding! #greatprosserballoonrally

The cancellation comes after high altitude winds were found to be faster than safe to fly. Conditions were changing, so Sunday flights were cancelled.

At sunrise this morning, pilots still inflated their balloons for the rally. Nine total stood in the field next to Prosser Airport.

While the flights were cancelled, the nearby Harvest Festival is still on. The event takes place in downtown Prosser, where food and vendors will be out until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

MORE FROM THE YAKTRINEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.