Green Ridge Fire 10% contained across 330+ acres of Umatilla National Forest

UMATILLA NATIONAL FOREST — The Green Ridge Fire, which is located approximately 30 miles east of Walla Walla, is 10 percent contained as of midday on Tuesday with a total of 260 personnel helping with fire suppression efforts over the past several days. Authorities say it has burned 338 acres thus far.

A joint release by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Forest Service and the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that Northwest IMT 7 has taken control of the Green Ridge Fire operation. They have 10 crews including six engines and three water tenders on the scene working to protect structures and civilians in the region.

The Green Ridge Fire stemmed from two separate wildfires that authorities say are occupying steep, rugged terrain. Today, Northwest IMT 7 is working to protect the structures, recreational areas, wilderness, and Mill Creek Watershed.

On Tuesday, firefighters are tasked with strengthening their containment lines, mopping up, and cooling hotspots near containment lines to prevent any further spread or re-ignition. Additionally, there will be firefighters tasked with building containment lines along the northern edge of the Turkey Tail Fire.

Authorities say that the nearby Turkey Tail Fire fire spread into Turkey Creek and the eastern side of Turkey Tail. firefighters have managed to protect the Godman Guard Station and the Little Turkey Tail Recreation Residents tract.

Currently, the entire Pomeroy Ranger District has been closed off as fire crews work to contain the spread of numerous wildfires across the Umatilla National Forest.

Fire danger across the region is considered severe.

